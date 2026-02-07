Delhi govt raises MCD chief’s financial powers from Rs 5 crore to Rs 50 crore

New Delhi, Feb 7 (IANS) The Delhi government has enhanced the financial powers of the Municipal Commissioner from Rs 5 crore to Rs 50 crore, aligning with Chief Minister Rekha Gupta’s focus on the timely completion of civic works and faster delivery of benefits to the public, said an official on Saturday.

The administrative decision is aimed at accelerating development works from approval to execution, said an official statement.

Under this decision, the Commissioner will now be authorised to approve projects and schemes costing up to Rs 50 crore at his own level.

The CM said the decision reflects the Delhi Government’s strong commitment to good governance, administrative efficiency, and prioritising public convenience.

This measure is expected to substantially expedite the decision-making process and ensure the timely completion of works related to essential civic amenities, enabling faster delivery of benefits to the public.

At present, the Municipal Commissioner is empowered to approve projects only up to Rs 5 crore. Projects exceeding this amount required approval from the Standing Committee of the Corporation, followed by final clearance from the House of the Corporation.

This multi-tiered approval mechanism often led to avoidable delays in the execution of development works. By increasing the Commissioner’s financial powers to Rs 50 crore, the implementation process of schemes will become simpler, faster, and more effective, said the statement.

The enhanced delegation of powers will facilitate the timely execution of works related to roads, drains, sanitation, community facilities, and other essential civic services, it said.

It will also help accelerate long-pending projects, reduce procedural bottlenecks, and ensure that development initiatives reach citizens without unnecessary delay.

Earlier, on January 30, the Delhi government approved a one-time financial assistance of Rs 500 crore to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to make a clean, hygienic and dust pollution-free capital.

The assistance was released to strengthen the city’s sanitation system and effectively curb dust-related pollution, said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

She said that the funds will be utilised for sanitation works and minor road repairs, including pothole filling and patch repairs, to reduce dust generation across the city.

