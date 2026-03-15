Delhi govt forms 70 teams to check LPG stocks, deter black marketeers

New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Delhi Food Supplies Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Sunday reassured citizens over cooking gas availability, announcing that the government has mobilised 70 teams to check stocks and deter black marketeers.

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Sending a clear message to hoarders to desist from illegal activities, Sirsa said the 70 teams include officials from the police, Weights and Measures, and Food and Supplies departments.

These teams are closely monitoring markets, checking stocks, and taking strict action against any hoarding or unfair practices, he said.

The Minister urged calm, noting that certain opposition voices are unnecessarily heightening fears, which only benefits those looking to exploit the situation.

He said global supply challenges from Gulf disruptions have been compounded locally by rumours sparking unnecessary panic-buying.

“Some people are repeating past patterns of misinformation, as seen during demonetisation and Covid times, but we appreciate the public’s trust and understanding,” Sirsa said.

He informed that sales of commercial LPG cylinders have also commenced in compliance with the directions of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

This initiative, in coordination with Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs), ensures up to 20 per cent of average daily commercial consumption, approximately 1,800 cylinders, is available through a priority-based system for essential sectors like hospitals, educational institutions, restaurants, and dairies.

The policy mandates regulated distribution via 19-kg cylinders, with bookings tracked on a first-in-first-out basis to prevent hoarding and promote equity, he said.

Joint enforcement teams are monitoring compliance, allowing commercial users to access supplies reliably while domestic needs remain fully prioritised, he said.

Sirsa said Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is personally overseeing daily updates to keep everything on track.

“There is no need for any kind of panic; all supplies are in order,” he reassured. “We’re here to support every household.”

The Minister added that Delhi’s vigilant approach ensures reliability. “Delhi is in safe hands under the leadership of CM Rekha Gupta,” he added. “Together, we’ll navigate this smoothly,” he said.

--IANS

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