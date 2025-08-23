Delhi govt committed to increase job opportunities for youth: Kapil Mishra

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) Delhi Employment Minister Kapil Mishra said on Saturday that the Rekha Gupta government is working to increase employment opportunities, so that the city's young job-seekers are not forced to go to Noida and Gurugram for work.

Addressing mediapersons at a job fair organised at Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, Minister Mishra said, "Under CM Rekha Gupta, we are working on this issue and have an action plan to generate jobs for city youth."

"We want Delhi youths to get better opportunities, training and skills," he said.

He praised the job fair experiment in the college and said that over the past decade, the job situation has worsened due to the previous government's apathy.

"There was a time when the development in the NCR region was taking place, with Delhi the commercial and job hub and other cities serving as residential zones. However, the situation has deteriorated so much that people are being forced to go to Noida and Gurugram for jobs," he said.

Minister Mishra said industries in the city have been destroyed, and job creation has hit rock bottom.

"The situation for Delhi's young job seekers turned very bad, but under the Rekha Gupta government, we are committed to improving the situation," he said.

"We are planning to bring in modern and non-polluting industries to the city. For promoting investment in the tourism sector, we held a summit last week," he said.

He said the Delhi government's focus is on all non-polluting sectors like services, technology-based industries, Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics and tourism sector.

Talking about the partnership with colleges, he said the Delhi government is looking to bridge the skill gap so that the youth are employable.

He said during the past 15 years, the skill gap has widened, and we are working to handle it.

"Delhi has some of the most talented students, as the education infrastructure here is good. We are going to improve job generation to create more opportunities in the city itself," the minister said.

--IANS

rch/svn