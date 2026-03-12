Delhi excise policy case: CBI serves notice on Kavitha

Hyderabad, March 12 (IANS) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday served notice to Telangana Jagruthi leader K. Kavitha in connection with the hearing of the Delhi excise policy case in the Delhi High Court.

A team of CBI officials personally handed over the notice of the High Court, informing her about the hearing of the CBI’s petition on March 16.

Kavitha has been informed that she is at liberty to argue anything against the petition on the date fixed or any other date to which the case may be postponed.

The high court had, two days ago, issued notices to Kavitha, former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 20 other accused who were discharged in the case by the Rouse Avenue Court.

The CBI had challenged the discharge of the accused in the high court.

Kavitha took to X to confirm the notice served on her.

"I have been served a notice by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) at around 12.30 PM today, informing me of the petition being presented in the Hon’ble High Court on 16/03/26. I am in consultation with my legal team and will respond appropriately through official channels," she posted.

“As someone who is confident that truth will prevail, I intend to fully cooperate with the legal machinery. Serving a notice when an appeal is filed by the investigating agency in a higher court is the prescribed legal procedure and I would request all the relevant stakeholders to NOT misinterpret this in anyway that could dent the sanctity of our legal framework," Kavitha added.

On February 27, the Rouse Avenue Court gave a clean chit to all the accused in the case.

Reacting to the court verdict, Kavitha, daughter of Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) President and former Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, had stated that the judiciary cut through the entire web of lies.

She said the truth has prevailed and "the judgment upheld their faith in the judiciary".

Kavitha was BRS MLC at the time of her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI in March 2024. She spent more than five months in jail before she was released on bail.

Last year, Kavitha quit the BRS and also resigned as MLC after she was suspended from the party for anti-party activities.

--IANS

ms/vd