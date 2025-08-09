Delhi: Crime Branch busts drug cartel, seizes over 9 kg of Alprazolam valued at Rs 1 cr

New Delhi, Aug 9 (IANS) In a major breakthrough against narcotics trafficking, the Anti-Narcotics Task Force (ANTF) of the Crime Branch, Delhi Police, has busted a drug cartel involved in the supply of psychotropic substance Alprazolam, arresting two accused and recovering over nine kilograms of tablets valued at approximately Rs 1 crore in the international market.

Acting on the directions of Delhi’s Lt. Governor to make the capital drug-free, ANTF officers developed intelligence about drug traffickers operating in the city.

On July 28, a tip-off about a consignment near Dilshad Garden Metro Station led to a trap being laid at Apsara Border–Anand Vihar ISBT Flyover. The team, led by Inspector Praveen Rathi under the supervision of ACP Rajkumar, apprehended Nishant Pal (23), a resident of Girdhar Enclave, Sahibabad, UP, riding a motorcycle (UP14EZ3166).

After following NDPS Act procedures, officers recovered 6.24 kg of Alprazolam tablets — about 60,000 pills — from a khaki carton he was carrying.

An FIR (No. 194/2025) under Sections 22(c) and 25 of the NDPS Act was registered at PS Crime Branch. Further investigation and the accused’s disclosure led to the arrest of Ajay Kumar (23) of Ashok Vatika, Sahibabad, on August 7.

A subsequent raid on his godown in Rajender Nagar, Ghaziabad, yielded an additional 3 kg of Alprazolam tablets. Police noted the significant scale of the seizure, given that the NDPS Act defines commercial quantity for Alprazolam as only 100 grams.

According to police, both accused had backgrounds in the medical field — Nishant formerly worked in a medical shop, while Ajay was employed as a medical representative.

Their pharmaceutical knowledge enabled them to supply the tablets without prescriptions or invoices across Delhi-NCR, charging extra per delivery.

Efforts are ongoing to identify and apprehend other members of the network.

