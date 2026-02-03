Delhi CM says poor to get annual financial assistance for 2 LPG cylinders on Holi, Diwali

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta chaired a Cabinet meeting which approved a scheme under which all ration card–holding families in Delhi will be provided financial assistance equivalent to the cost of two LPG cylinders per year on Holi and Diwali.

The people-centric decision aims to provide relief from inflation to economically weaker families, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that this scheme is part of the Delhi government’s policy of targeted, transparent and accountable welfare.

She said that this scheme is not merely financial assistance, but a means of ensuring dignity and relief for families during the festive season.

The Chief Minister stated that the prescribed amount for the cylinders will be provided through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) into the Aadhaar-seeded bank account of the head of the family.

All ration card–holding families in Delhi will be covered under this scheme, which is universal in nature and will apply equally to all ration card holders, irrespective of whether they use LPG or PNG for cooking.

Financial assistance will be provided on two occasions each year, Holi and Diwali, regardless of whether a cylinder refill has been undertaken in the respective month, she said.

At present, the price of an LPG cylinder in Delhi is Rs 853 per cylinder. Beneficiaries covered under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY) will receive financial assistance of Rs 553 per cylinder, after adjustment of the Rs 300 per cylinder subsidy provided by the Government of India, while non-Ujjwala ration card–holding families will be provided assistance of Rs 853 per cylinder, said a statement.

The estimated annual expenditure on this scheme will be approximately Rs 242.77 crore, which will be adjusted in accordance with changes in LPG prices, Government of India subsidies, and the number of beneficiaries.

The Delhi Government has ensured a clear budgetary commitment for the implementation of this scheme.

She also expressed special gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating that through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, the Central Government has provided clean fuel, better health, and a life of dignity to crores of women across the country.

