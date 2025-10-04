Delhi CM reviews Chhath Puja arrangements along Yamuna banks

New Delhi, Oct 4 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday reviewed the preparations for the upcoming Chhath Puja on the Yamuna banks, promising a memorable experience for the devotees this year.

“Chhath is not just a festival, it is a symbol of women’s devotion and our respect for nature. The Delhi government is committed to celebrating it with full dignity and grandeur,” she said.

She inspected the Yamuna ghats in a boat from Palla to ITO to review the arrangements. Starting from Palla, she reviewed preparations at Shyam Ghat, Geeta Colony, Sonia Vihar, Boat Club and Hathi Ghat.

CM Gupta said that for years, Purvanchali residents of Delhi have been awaiting proper arrangements along the Yamuna for celebrating this important festival.

“The previous governments and administrations neither paid attention nor made any concrete efforts. This time, the Delhi government has assured the Purvanchali brothers and sisters that they will be gifted grand and well-equipped ghats,” she said.

The Chief Minister said that this year, with the government’s efforts, Chhath will be organised in a way that is “grander, safer and more convenient than ever before.”

She also assured that hundreds of ghats across Delhi are being prepared so that devotees can celebrate the festival with ease.

During her inspection, the Chief Minister was accompanied by Cabinet Ministers Pravesh Verma and Kapil Mishra, MLA Abhay Verma, and senior officials.

At Hathi Ghat, women devotees welcomed her with traditional Chhath songs and rituals.

The Chief Minister announced that ghats would be constructed wherever there are habitations along the Yamuna, from Palla to Okhla, so that people can worship closer to home.

She added that the government is also preparing hundreds of ghats within the city itself.

Calling Chhath a festival of “nature, purity and culture,” CM Gupta said, “Chhath is not only about devotion; it also gives the message of keeping our water sources clean and alive. Every arrangement of security, cleanliness, lighting, and traffic will be handled carefully so that devotees don’t face any inconvenience.”

The Chief Minister also announced that this year, the event will not be limited to ghat construction.

“Cultural programmes will also be included so that the festival can be celebrated with devotion, culture and collective enthusiasm,” she said.

She further said that all Delhi Government ministers, MLAs and concerned officials are working with full dedication and ghats are being readied.

Minister Pravesh Verma said that this year, Delhi will witness a memorable and well-organised Chhath Puja.

The banks of the Yamuna are being developed with utmost care so that devotees may have access to clean, safe and well-arranged ghats.

Minister for Development, Art and Culture Kapil Mishra said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Gupta, the Delhi Government is committed to celebrating this year’s Chhath with devotion and grand arrangements.

--IANS

rch/uk