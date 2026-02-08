Delhi CM releases Rs 1,200 crore for DTC pensioners, modernisation

New Delhi, Feb 8 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved a grant of Rs 1,200 crore for the DTC, providing major relief to thousands of serving employees and pensioners, while promoting technology infusion in the public transporter, an official said on Sunday.

The grant is also likely to help the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) strengthen its technology-driven initiatives to enhance traffic management and urban mobility in the Capital, according to an official statement.

Out of the total allocation released by the Finance Department, Rs 1,100 crore has been earmarked for payment of salaries, pensions and other statutory dues of DTC employees and pensioners.

The remaining Rs 100 crore has been allocated for transport modernisation and adoption of advanced technologies to ensure smoother traffic flow and promote sustainable mobility.

She emphasised that the DTC is not merely a fleet of buses, but a system that enables the daily lives of millions of citizens. The government remains committed to strengthening this system while upholding the welfare and dignity of its employees and pensioners.

Speaking on the decision, the Chief Minister said that the grant reflects the government’s commitment to the dignity and financial security of DTC employees and pensioners.

She stated that DTC employees work tirelessly in all conditions to keep Delhi moving, and the government has ensured that senior pensioners and serving staff never have to wait for their rightful dues.

Chief Minister Gupta said that the DTC and its workforce are the lifeline of Delhi’s public transport system. “Timely payment of salaries and pensions will provide financial stability to employees and their families and reinforce confidence in the system,” she said.

In addition to employee welfare, the Chief Minister allocated Rs 100 crore for two key strategic initiatives. These include implementation of an Advanced Traffic System (ATS) to improve traffic flow through modern technology, and development of commercial electric vehicle charging infrastructure under the Scheme for Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI), said the statement.

Reiterating the government’s long-term vision, the Chief Minister said that these initiatives align with the objective of making Delhi a technology-driven, pollution-free city with safe, efficient and world-class public transport facilities.

