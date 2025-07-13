Delhi CM Rekha Gupta to open Teej Mela on July 25

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta will lead Teej festivities in the city with the government all set to organise a Teej Mela on July 25-27.

Aiming to promote women empowerment, cultural prosperity and community harmony, the festival will be held at Delhi Haat, Pitampura. The monsoon festival will be inaugurated by CM Gupta on July 25.

On July 26, a grand celebrity night will be held, featuring performances by popular artists. Throughout the three days, the fair will feature folk dances, music, magic shows, and cultural performances, enhancing its festive spirit.

The Chief Minister said on Sunday that the mela will be a celebration of India’s cultural heritage, the strength of women, and traditional arts, offering something special for every generation.

To make the 2025 Teej Mahotsav truly exceptional, the venue will be decked out with theme-based decor. The entire space will reflect the traditional Teej theme, featuring 3D entry gates, colourful chandeliers, buntings, hanging lights, LED and spot lighting, said an official statement.

Visitors will also enjoy a digital experience at the venue, with at least three themed selfie booths, including one with Augmented Reality (AR). Additionally, AI-assisted mehndi design selection and on-site application will be available, it said.

The Chief Minister added that around 80 stalls will be set up to showcase traditional arts and crafts. These will feature handicrafts, ethnic wear, bangles, block printing, embroidery, mehndi, and traditional foods.

Various competitions and stage performances will also be organised to encourage women’s participation. Events such as mehndi, rangoli, bindi decoration, Teej Queen, Teej quiz, and slogan writing competitions will be held, with attractive prizes for winners.

On July 27, a special ‘Women in Green’ fashion walk will be hosted, culminating in the selection of Miss Teej 2025.

For women, the fair will feature swings and fun activities throughout the day, along with workshops focused on women empowerment, health, and social issues. Every day will include storytelling sessions related to Teej, aimed at enriching cultural knowledge and passing down traditions.

The festival will also highlight live demonstrations of traditional crafts, such as pottery on the wheel, bangle-making, weaving, block printing, and embroidery, giving visitors a close-up view of artisanal skills.

The Chief Minister stated that this year’s Teej Mahotsav will be celebrated across Delhi with traditional fervour, cultural dignity, and grandeur.

--IANS

rch/uk