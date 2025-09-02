Delhi CM Rekha Gupta meets flood victims, reviews relief operations

New Delhi, Sep 2 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Tuesday inspected the flood relief camp near Geeta Colony Flyover and the Old Iron Bridge to review the Yamuna’s water level and the condition of affected areas as the river flowed near the danger mark.

She met families staying in relief camps, listened to their concerns, and assured them of all possible assistance.

The Chief Minister emphasised that the government is maintaining round-the-clock vigilance and that departments concerned are working tirelessly to mitigate the impact. She reassured citizens that there is no need to panic.

The Chief Minister spent significant time in the affected localities and received detailed briefings from officials.

She instructed authorities engaged in relief operations to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential items such as clean drinking water, food, medical aid, and safe accommodation.

She underlined that the safety, health, and well-being of residents in flood-hit regions remain the government’s top priority.

The Chief Minister said that the situation in the capital is currently under control. She informed that the maximum water released from the Hathnikund Barrage will flow downstream from Delhi by evening.

She added that this time, departments had already made extensive preparations in advance. The desilting of the Yamuna and city drains over the past six months, she said, had already shown significant results.

All barrage gates along the Yamuna are open, ensuring no waterlogging. The river is flowing freely, with water moving downstream as swiftly as it enters. To manage the flow, most barricades on the city-side drains have been closed. Based on current data, she clarified, water levels are not expected to surpass past records.

The Chief Minister explained that water entering the Yamuna floodplains is natural, as it is the river’s designated course, and reassured that there is no risk of flooding in outer areas.

She reaffirmed the government’s commitment to the safety of Delhi’s residents, noting that officials are submitting hourly updates.

CM Gupta assured that continuous monitoring and relief operations would remain in place for as long as the floodwaters persist.

During the day, she held telephonic conversations with Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini.

During the discussions, she expressed deep concern over the severe flood situation in these states.

The Chief Minister stated that the floods have caused widespread disruption of life and damage to property. Numerous families have been rendered homeless, while road and communication networks have been severely affected, leaving people to face immense difficulties.

She assured the Chief Ministers of the affected states that the Delhi Government stands firmly with them in this difficult time and extended every possible assistance.

