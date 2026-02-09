Delhi CM Rekha Gupta launches six new air quality monitoring systems

New Delhi, Feb 9 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched six Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Systems (CAAQMS) and flagged off the ‘Vayu Rakshak’ fleet for air quality checking, enabling effective and data-driven steps to fight pollution, an official said.

The CAAQMS were launched at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU), Netaji Subhas University of Technology (NSUT) West Campus, CWG Akshardham, Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya (SBV) Delhi Cantt and SPM Talkatora Garden, the official said.

“We are committed to working not just in winter, but throughout the year for pollution control. In line with this, today we inaugurated six CAAQMS and flagged off the ‘Vayu Rakshak’ fleet by giving it the green signal,” the Chief Minister said in a statement on social media.

“Through these, accurate monitoring of air quality will be ensured, enabling effective and data-driven steps to be taken,” she added.

Meanwhile, the ‘Vayu Rakshak’ fleet will visit various areas to check air quality and carry out pollution control actions. On the occasion, Cabinet colleague Manjinder Singh Sirsa, along with other dignitaries, was present.

The launch of the CAAQMS comes a day after the Delhi government inducted 500 electric buses into the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) fleet.

Speaking during the bus launch event at Delhi’s Ramlila Maidan, coinciding with the first anniversary of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi, Chief Minister Gupta said that with the addition of new EV buses, Delhi has now become the state with the largest e-bus fleet in the country.

On the occasion, the inter-state e-bus service between Delhi and Panipat was also inaugurated.

She said that a new electric bus route between Delhi and Panipat has been launched to provide safe, convenient and pollution-free travel to thousands of passengers.

She further announced that the government aims to increase the number of electric buses to 7,500 by the end of 2026 and induct 14,000 EV buses into the DTC fleet by 2028.

The event on Sunday marked the beginning of the first anniversary celebrations of the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Delhi, which was re-elected after 27 years on February 8 last year.

