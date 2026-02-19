Delhi CM Rekha Gupta inaugurates 25 new Atal canteens, total rises to 71

New Delhi, Feb 19 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, inaugurated 25 new Atal canteens during an event in the city and announced that with the addition of the new facilities, the number of thalis served daily will go up to 71,000, government officials said.

She hit out at the previous governments for keeping the Rs 5 meal project in abeyance for several years.

"In the previous government's (Aam Aadmi Party) 11 years, the canteens remained stuck in files, and in just one year of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government, 71 Atal Canteens have already been opened. This is our speed and scale of work," she said.

In a message on social media platform X, Chief Minister Gupta said, "Today, in the presence of the Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena ji, 25 new Atal Canteens were inaugurated across various areas of Delhi."

"On this occasion, a meal was also taken at the Atal Canteen located in east Delhi's Geeta Colony," she added.

"These Atal Canteens are an honour to every hardworking person. For those who build Delhi, there is an arrangement for hot and nutritious food. Inspired by the revered former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji and under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we are opening 100 Atal Canteens in Delhi, so that no needy person in the country's national capital has to go to sleep on an empty stomach, and they get nutritious food with dignity for just Rs 5," Chief Minister Gupta said.

"On this occasion, Minister of State Harsh Malhotra, Delhi Minister Ashish Sood, BJP MLA Anil Goyal, along with local dignitaries, were present," she added.

The launch of Atal Canteens comes close to Chief Minister Gupta's recent announcement of development works worth crores of rupees for Trans-Yamuna areas.

"As part of the package, 236 roads are being upgraded, drains are being reconstructed, and a permanent solution to the waterlogging problem is being ensured. This is not just about construction, but a commitment to give Yamuna Paar equal rights, better facilities, and respect, so that it plays a leading role in the journey of developed Delhi," the Chief Minister said on social media platform X.

--IANS

rch/khz