Delhi CM Rekha Gupta hails women empowerment, travels on DTC bus with Pink Card

New Delhi, March 7 (IANS) On the eve of the International Women's Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Saturday that an empowered woman is the strongest foundation of a prosperous society and a developed India.

The Chief Minister also travelled on a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus with the Saheli Pink National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) card and experienced how this facility is working on the ground.

"Upon boarding the bus, one simply taps the card on the machine and the journey is instantly recorded. The entire process is quick, easy, and transparent," she noted.

The Chief Minister highlighted that this is a very convenient facility for women in Delhi.

"This card is being issued free of charge at various centres across the city. Simply register with your Aadhaar number and mobile number and enjoy free travel on DTC buses," she said, urging women to obtain the Saheli Pink NCMC card and take full advantage of this facility.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the Delhi government has prioritised public transport in the 2025–26 Budget by making a historic increase in the allocation for the Transport Department.

A provision of Rs 9,110 crore has been made for the department in the current budget, nearly 60 per cent higher than last year's allocation of Rs 5,702 crore.

During the day, Chief Minister Gupta also attended an event at Delhi University's Ramjas College to mark the International Women's Day.

In a social media X post, the Chief Minister said, "I had the opportunity to participate in the Women Power Conference organised by the Vanvasi Kalyan Seva Samiti at Ramjas College. In Indian culture, women have always been the cornerstone of power, creation, and values."

"Women from the Vanvasi community have played an inspiring role in empowering society through their labour, courage, and self-respect. Their contribution is not limited to the family alone, but is the axis of nation-building. Under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country is today moving forward in the direction of Women-led Development," she added.

"With the resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' and 'Antyodaya' (last mile citizen delivery), our (BJP) government is continuously working to provide new opportunities for education, security, respect, and self-reliance to every daughter, sister, and mother in Delhi," Chief Minister Gupta said.

"An empowered woman is the strongest foundation of a prosperous society and a developed India," she said, adding that on this occasion, renowned social worker and writer Shashi Bubna, All India Sah-Mahila Karya Pramukh Anuradha Bhatia, Senior Ayurveda Consultant Ruchi Bhardwaj, Ramjas College Principal Ajay Kumar Arora, along with many other distinguished guests were present.

