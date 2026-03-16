Delhi CM Rekha Gupta approves free bus travel for transgenders

New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Reinforcing inclusive governance, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta approved a proposal to include transgender passengers in the free bus travel scheme on all routes operated by the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and buses run by the transport department, an official said on Monday.

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With this landmark decision, eligible transgender persons residing in Delhi will be able to avail free travel in DTC and cluster buses, on the same pattern as the existing free travel facility provided to women passengers in Delhi buses, the official said in a statement.

This initiative reflects the Rekha Gupta government’s commitment to social inclusion, dignity, and equal access to public services for all sections of society.

“The decision aims to ensure that members of the transgender community can travel safely and conveniently across the city without financial barriers,” said the statement, quoting the Chief Minister.

Officials stated that the facility will be implemented on the same pattern and mechanism as the free travel scheme currently available for women passengers in Delhi buses.

Chief Minister Gupta said that her government remains committed to building a more inclusive, equitable and compassionate Delhi, where every citizen is able to access opportunities and public services with dignity.

This decision marks another important step by the Delhi government towards strengthening social justice and ensuring inclusive urban mobility in the national capital.

Earlier, the government opened registrations for the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card' to pave the way for free and convenient travel of city women and girls aged above 12 years in DTC buses.

Transgenders will also be able to register for the 'Pink Saheli Smart Card'.

The personalised smart card will carry the name and photograph of the cardholder. In addition to enabling free travel within the DTC and Cluster Bus network, the card will be top-up/recharge enabled, allowing its use across other transit systems as well.

“Now, daughters, sisters, and mothers above 12 years of age will be able to travel free and conveniently in DTC and cluster buses,” said CM Gupta in an earlier message on social media.

--IANS

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