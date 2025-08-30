Delhi CM Rekha Gupta announces mini secretariats in every district for faster public service

New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The Delhi BJP government is committed to good governance. In line with this, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced plans to reorganise all revenue districts of the government in accordance with the 12 zones of the Delhi Municipal Corporation.

She stated that the establishment of mini secretariats in every district will enable quicker resolution of public issues.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta revealed that the boundaries of all revenue districts will be realigned to match the 12 zones of the Delhi Municipal Corporation to ensure better coordination, prevent administrative confusion or boundary-related complications, and facilitate the timely redressal of public grievances.

She asserted that this move is a significant step towards good governance, reflecting the government’s commitment to providing prompt and effective solutions to citizens’ problems.

The announcement was made during the inauguration of the newly constructed District Development Committee (DDC) Chairman’s office at the District Magistrate (DM) office complex in Alipur on Saturday.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister reiterated her commitment to quickly resolving public issues through public hearings and appealed for public participation in the campaign to free Delhi from garbage, under which citizens will engage in voluntary labour for a cleaner Delhi.

The event was attended by several dignitaries, including regional MP Yogender Chandoliya, Delhi Government’s Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj Singh, District Development Committee Chairman Rajkumar Bhatia, MLA Ashok Goyal, and others.

CM Rekha Gupta said her government is taking several serious measures to address public grievances and ensure the timely delivery of welfare schemes.

She also announced that mini secretariats will be established across all 11 districts to make governance more transparent and citizen-friendly, along with holding officials accountable.

The Delhi government is continuously striving to make public services more accessible and transparent for its citizens.

