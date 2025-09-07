Delhi CM orders rainwater harvesting pits to tackle waterlogging

New Delhi, Sep 7 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Sunday approved the establishment of water harvesting points at low-lying areas in Shalimar Bagh, putting to use a scalable model that promises to address localised stagnation of rainwater.

During a meeting to review development works in her Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency, CM Gupta directed officials to expedite work for setting up rainwater harvesting pits in the waterlogging-prone areas of her constituency.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, “Today, I reviewed the ongoing development works in the Shalimar Bagh Assembly constituency at Chief Minister Jan Seva Sadan.”

“Harvesting points will be established in the waterlogging-prone areas of Shalimar Bagh. The process to revitalise markets will be initiated, and action will be taken to remove leaning or tilted trees. Continuous review of public interest works and their timely completion is our topmost priority,” she wrote.

In the meeting, she said officials were directed to regularly assess the progress of ongoing works in the area and submit detailed status reports within the stipulated timeframe.

“Additionally, discussions were held on the progress of completed and pending projects, and guidelines were issued for resolving departmental issues related to land use,” she said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister promised a big infrastructure push in the Capital with the creation of its own engineering cadre.

In a post on X, the CM said, “Now Delhi is going to get its own engineering cadre. Direct recruitment of engineers in PWD will give new momentum and strength to development works.”

Every project will be completed on time, and Delhi will move further ahead as a developed and prosperous capital with strong infrastructure, she said in her post.

The post came hours before the CM joined Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva for reviewing arrangements ahead of flagging off trucks carrying relief material for flood-hit victims in Punjab.

On Saturday, she announced assistance of Rs 5 crore for the calamity-hit victims in Punjab.

"I pray to God that everyone gets relief from this crisis soon. On behalf of the Delhi Government, we are announcing assistance of Rs 5 crore to the Punjab CM Relief Fund,” she said, after reviewing relief measures for flood victims in Delhi.

“We hope Punjab overcomes these difficult circumstances quickly so that its citizens can return to their homes, families, and normal lives... I have personally spoken to the Punjab Chief Minister and assured him that if any further assistance is required, we are ready to help," she said.

--IANS

rch/uk