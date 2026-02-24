Delhi CM meets party workers, highlights govt’s achievements​

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta visited Vikaspuri in the West Delhi parliamentary constituency to mark the successful completion of one year of her government in office, a party leader said on Tuesday.​

Read More

A large public meeting and workers’ conference was organised at the Dussehra Ground in Vikaspuri, where the Chief Minister interacted with residents and acknowledged the dedicated efforts of party workers.​

On the occasion, West Delhi MP Kamaljeet Sehrawat, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Cabinet Ministers Ashish Sood, Manjinder Singh Sirsa, and Pankaj Kumar Singh, along with other dignitaries, were present.​

In her address, the Chief Minister presented an overview of the achievements of the past 365 days, stating that the year had been devoted to “service, good governance and the welfare of the poor”.​

She described improvements in key sectors such as education, healthcare, electricity, and water supply as the government’s greatest strength.​

The Chief Minister said that the true foundation of any government’s success lies with the worker standing at the last mile. The commitment shown by party workers in West Delhi in delivering government schemes to every household has been exceptional.​

The success of this year belongs not merely to the government, but to the tireless efforts of dedicated workers.​

She further remarked that the year had been defined not by authority, but by service. The sincerity with which workers in West Delhi have taken government initiatives door-to-door is commendable. “Your energy is our strength, and together we will continue to make Delhi better,” she said.​

The Chief Minister also reviewed ongoing development projects in the West Delhi parliamentary constituency and assured that the pace of development would be further intensified in the coming period.​

--IANS

rch/dan