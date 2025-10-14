Delhi CM launches waiver of late payment surcharge for domestic water consumers

New Delhi, Oct 14 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced on Tuesday that the government has decided to waive off the late payment surcharge for domestic water consumers, adding that a 100 per cent discount will be available on the payment of outstanding bills till January 31, 2026.

“Today, the ‘Late Payment Surcharge Waiver Scheme’ and the ‘Unauthorised Connection Regularisation Scheme’ were launched. Both these schemes have brought significant relief to the residents of Delhi and will make the water management system more public-friendly and transparent,” she said.

In a post on X, CM Gupta said, “The government has reduced the penalty for unauthorised domestic consumers from Rs 25,000 to just Rs 1,000, while for commercial connections, it has been reduced from Rs 61,000 to Rs 5,000. This step will also pave the way for connecting millions of consumers to future schemes and an uninterrupted water supply.”

She said that while revitalising and modernising the Delhi Jal Board’s system, the capital’s water distribution system is being made more efficient, accountable, and technology-enabled through a new billing system, transparent revenue management, and the formation of 34 new divisions.

CM Gupta hit out at the previous AAP government for curbing the powers of the DJB and obstructing development.

“Almost half of Delhi is surviving on the basis of unauthorised water pipe connections in unplanned colonies. Earlier, files for development works used to keep shuttling from one desk to another, but actual work did not take place on the ground,” said CM Gupta.

On this occasion, Delhi government’s Cabinet Minister Pravesh Verma was also present, and he highlighted the efforts being made by the government to improve the water supply system in the city.

Earlier in the day, CM Gupta visited the New Delhi Railway Station and reviewed the new facilities for passengers ahead of the Chhath festival.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said, “Keeping in mind the safety, convenience, and seamless travel of passengers, the inauguration of a modern passenger facility centre has taken place at New Delhi Railway Station.”

This initiative is a commendable step towards making Indian Railways more modern, organised, and people-service oriented, she added.

