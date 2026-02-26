Delhi CM launches project to shift Chandni Chowk power wires underground

New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday inaugurated several new projects, including the shifting of overhanging electricity wires in Chandni Chowk underground, and other areas to preserve heritage and strengthen infrastructure, an official said.

A project to place overhead electricity cables underground in the Chandni Chowk area to enhance the locality’s visual appeal and improve the safety and reliability of power supply was among those opened by the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister said that Chandni Chowk is not merely a marketplace but a living symbol of India’s cultural, historical and commercial heritage.

“For years, overhead wiring had not only marred its appearance but also posed safety risks. Through this project, the area will become safer, more organised and aesthetically refined,” she said.

She described it as not just a power infrastructure upgrade, but a landmark step towards heritage conservation and smart infrastructure development.

In addition, Chief Minister Gupta laid the foundation stone for a 66/11 kV GIS grid sub-station at Mandoli and four Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) projects at Shivalik, Dwarka and Goyla Khurd.

A 66/11 kV GIS grid sub-station is being constructed at Mandoli with a capacity of 63 MVA. The project involves an investment of approximately Rs 55.5 crore and is targeted for completion within 18 months. Around 1.5 lakh consumers are expected to benefit, said a statement.

The Chief Minister said that the Delhi government is committed to advancing development while safeguarding heritage, ensuring that modern and efficient facilities are provided across the capital.

South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Cabinet Minister Ashish Sood, Councillor Suman Gupta and other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

To remove dangling overhead wires across 28 historic streets and lanes of Chandni Chowk, the Delhi government and BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL) have initiated a major project, said a statement.

At an estimated cost of approximately Rs 159.75 crore, around 52.5 kilometres of overhead power lines will be laid underground.

“The project includes installation of 500 new feeder pillars, decorative street lighting poles, and the use of modern ‘digital twin’ technology for monitoring,” it said.

The work will be carried out in phases during night hours to minimise disruption to daily life and traffic movement, it said.

Around 10,000 consumers will directly benefit from the initiative that is expected to reduce fire hazards and weather-related power disruptions, enhance safety, improve supply reliability and significantly beautify the historic precinct, it said.

Chief Minister Gupta said that while an earlier assurance of Rs 100 crore had been made for development works in the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, the allocation could now rise to Rs 1,000 crore based on emerging needs.

Redevelopment of 28 roads has already commenced under the current phase, she said, reiterating her commitment to the comprehensive development of Old Delhi.

She said she has retained charge of the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Board to ensure effective resolution of issues related to roads, parking, encroachments, public conveniences and other civic amenities.

The objective is to transform this historic area into a well-planned, tourism-friendly and commercially vibrant zone equipped with modern infrastructure, she said.

