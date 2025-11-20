Delhi CM inspects Red Fort area ahead of 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur

New Delhi, Nov 20 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, on Thursday, visited the Red Fort area to review the ongoing preparations for the upcoming three-day 'Gurmat Samagam' marking the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur, an official said.

The Chief Minister conducted an on-site inspection and directed all concerned departments to complete their tasks within stipulated timelines and with the highest standards of quality.

During the inspection, Chief Minister Gupta reviewed key arrangements related to security, crowd management, traffic regulation, cleanliness, lighting, drinking water, and the availability of emergency services.

She instructed officials to ensure that devotees and visitors face no inconvenience during the event and emphasised the need for seamless coordination among all departments.

On this occasion, Delhi Ministers Manjinder Singh Sirsa and Kapil Mishra, along with other dignitaries, were also present, the statement said.

The Chief Minister said that the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur is being observed across the country with deep devotion, reverence, and enthusiasm.

In Delhi too, a grand three-day commemoration has been planned at the Red Fort on November 23, 24 and 25.

She added that this historic monument stands as a witness to Guru Tegh Bahadur's supreme sacrifice, and extended an invitation to people from across Delhi and the nation to participate in the event.

Sharing details of the programme, the Chief Minister said that the three-day event will feature several significant activities.

"These will include a grand museum showcasing important historical accounts and evidence related to the life and martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur. A special light-and-sound show will be presented on the ramparts of the Red Fort, and seven Sangat groups will perform Satsang and Kirtan," CM Gupta added.

Inviting the people of Delhi to join this historic occasion, the Chief Minister said that such an event is witnessed only once in many centuries, and urged everyone to come together to pay homage to Guru Tegh Bahadur and seek his blessings.

She assured that the Delhi government, in collaboration with the Gurdwara Management Committee, will warmly welcome all attendees.

She said that the Gurmat Samagam is a solemn and grand tribute to the Guru tradition and the highest ideals of humanity.

She reaffirmed that the Delhi government will ensure a safe, well-organised, and clean environment for all devotees participating in this sacred commemoration.

