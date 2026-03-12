Delhi CM denies LPG, petrol shortage; orders action against black marketers

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) The Delhi government on Thursday clarified that there is no shortage of LPG, petrol, diesel, or PNG in the capital and warned of action against black marketers, an official said, quoting the office of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta.

Read More

The government has advised citizens not to engage in panic buying. The government is closely monitoring black marketers and will take strict action, he said.

Earlier, CM Gupta reviewed the ‘Summer Action Plan-2026’ and other preparations to ensure the capital does not face a water shortage during summer.

She said that water demand in the city rises significantly during the summer months, while overall production remains almost the same.

Keeping this in mind, the government has prepared the ‘Summer Action Plan-2026’ to ensure adequate water supply across Delhi, provide quick relief to areas facing shortages, and address public complaints promptly.

She chaired a high-level meeting at the Delhi Secretariat to review the Delhi Jal Board’s (DJB) Summer Action Plan 2026.

The meeting was attended by Delhi’s Water Minister Parvesh Verma, Chief Secretary Rajeev Verma, DJB CEO Kaushal Raj Sharma, and other senior officials.

Officials informed the meeting that Delhi, with a population of around 2.5 crore, requires about 1,250 million gallons of water per day (MGD) as per standard norms.

At present, the city receives roughly 1,000 MGD, and the summer action plan has been designed to manage this gap more effectively during peak demand, said a statement.

Following the meeting, the Chief Minister said that under the plan, maximum water production will be ensured from all water treatment plants in the city.

She added that preventive measures such as cleaning underground and surface reservoirs, repairing pumping stations, maintaining equipment, and monitoring and repairing pipeline leakages have already been carried out to avoid any disruption in water supply during the summer.

To provide relief to areas facing water shortages, the government has further strengthened the water tanker system.

The Delhi Jal Board has deployed 168 departmental tankers and 819 hired tankers, and around 200 additional tankers may be hired during peak summer demand if required.

The Chief Minister said that under the Summer Action Plan, detailed arrangements have been prepared for each Assembly constituency.

These include colony-wise water supply hours, tanker routes, identification of water shortage locations, and mapping of sensitive areas so that immediate action can be taken whenever required.

Monitoring water quality is also a key component of the plan.

The Delhi Jal Board tests around 1,600 to 1,700 water samples daily. Laboratories at water treatment plants and zonal labs across the city carry out these tests.

In addition, the number of water sampling vehicles will be increased from 12 to 18 to strengthen monitoring across the distribution network.

--IANS

rch/pgh