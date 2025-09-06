Delhi CM, BJP leaders attend workshop on Seva Pakhwada starting on Sep 17

New Delhi, Sep 6 (IANS) The Delhi BJP on Saturday organised a workshop to brief and train the city’s elected representatives and party workers ahead of the fortnight-long Seva Pakhwada of public service scheduled to be launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 75th birthday on September 17.

The BJP leaders gathered at an auditorium at the party’s national headquarters, where they were briefed about the objective of the ‘Seva Pakhwada’ and given tips to optimise outcomes for public good, said a party leader.

Inauguration of four hospitals and 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs will be part of the launch of 75 new schemes during the Seva Pakhwada planned by the Delhi government from September 17 - the birthday of PM Modi – till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

Other activities will include the inauguration of various development projects, foundation stone-laying ceremonies, and the commencement of long-pending works.

Those present at the workshop included Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Ministers, seven Delhi MPs and party legislators and district presidents.

Earlier, Chief Minister Gupta addressed a press conference at the Delhi Secretariat and shared details about the Seva Pakhwada. She said the initiative will align with similar nationwide activities across the country, starting on PM Modi’s birthday till Gandhi Jayanti on October 2.

She stated that this Seva Pakhwada would not be a mere formal event but would ensure the implementation of schemes that deliver real benefits to the people.

The Chief Minister said, “We are commencing this Seva Pakhwada on the Prime Minister’s birthday. This event is a tribute to his dedication and selfless service, through which he has devoted every moment of his life to the nation’s development and progress.”

She said PM Modi has never considered which party governs a particular state and has always worked equally for every state and every citizen. “In the same spirit, the Delhi Government is organising this Seva Pakhwada in his honour,” she said.

The Delhi government will inaugurate and launch a series of schemes during the Seva Pakhwada. These will include the inauguration of 150 Ayushman Arogya Mandirs, an intensive sanitation drive (Delhi ko Kude se Azadi), the opening of five major hospitals, along with several important projects related to education, housing, transport, and civic amenities.

All these initiatives will not only be linked to public welfare but will also advance our commitment to building a ‘Viksit Delhi’, she said.

She said Seva Pakhwada would be a tribute to the PM’s dedication and selfless service with which he has devoted his life to the country’s welfare.

