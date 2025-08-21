Delhi CM assault: Rajesh Khimji to be produced in court today

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Rajesh Bhai Khimji Bhai Sakariya, who attacked Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta during the Jan Sunvai event on Wednesday, will be produced in the national capital's Tis Hazari Court on Thursday, police said.

The Delhi Police had registered an attempt to murder case against 41-year-old Rajesh on Wednesday.

The police are also planning to ask for a 5 to 7-day remand of the accused to ascertain the motive for the attack.

"In the matter of the attack on the Chief Minister, a case u/s 109(1)/132/221 BNS has been registered at PS Civil Lines. The accused has been taken into police custody. Further investigation is going on. We are investigating it from all the possible angles," the Delhi Police said in a statement.

With this, the accused has been charged with Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita's Section 109 (attempt to murder), Section 132 (obstructing a public servant), and Section 221 (obstructing a public servant in discharge of public functions).

The police also said that a team from the central agencies and the Special Cell is interrogating the accused.

Rajesh came to Delhi from Rajkot by train on Tuesday morning. This was the first time he visited the national Capital. He stayed at Gujarati Bhavan in Civil Lines. Following this, he went to CM Gupta's private residence in Shalimar Bagh, and also informed his friend about it during a phone call, the police mentioned.

Meanwhile, details of Rajesh's criminal record have also emerged. According to police, at least five cases are registered against him at Bhaktinagar Police Station in Rajkot. He has been acquitted in four of them, while one case remains pending in court, with the next hearing scheduled for September 9.

They added that the Gujarat Police have been contacted in connection with the case, while an official confirmation regarding further details of the accused is awaited.

