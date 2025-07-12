Delhi building collapse: People had noticed some issues earlier, says resident

New Delhi, July 12 (IANS) On the tragic building collapse that occurred early on Saturday morning in Janata Mazdoor Colony under the Welcome Police Station area of North-East Delhi, Additional DCP Sandeep Lama said that it was a three-storey building, and all the members of a local family were among those trapped inside. A resident of the area said that people had noticed some issues earlier, too.

"At around 7:15 A.M., a building collapsed in Gali No. 5, Welcome area. It was a three-storey building, and members of the Matroop family were among those inside. Some people have been rescued so far, while rescue operations are still ongoing," said Sandeep Lama.

A resident shared his account of the moment the collapse happened, saying, "At around 6:45 A.M., the lights suddenly went out. When I looked, I saw that a building had collapsed. Police officers arrived, and three people have been rescued so far. There's no way to enter from the other side, it's a narrow lane."

Another colony resident recounted the shock and panic, "I was sitting when suddenly the building collapsed. People had noticed some issues earlier, too. I quickly picked up the children. I’m in a lot of pain and can’t think properly."

The incident occurred around 7 A.M., triggering panic in the densely populated neighbourhood. The building came crashing down, trapping several residents inside. While three people have been rescued so far, it is feared that nearly a dozen individuals may still be buried under the debris.

Rescue operations are being carried out by personnel from the Delhi Police, Delhi Fire Service, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF). At least seven fire tenders are at the site. However, narrow lanes and the crowded layout of the locality have made rescue efforts extremely challenging.

The exact cause of the collapse is yet to be determined. Initial reports suggest the building was old and structurally weak. With heavy monsoon rains lashing Delhi recently, authorities suspect that water seepage and structural fatigue may have played a role.

The local administration has ordered a probe and initiated a structural survey of nearby buildings to assess safety.

--IANS

rs/rad