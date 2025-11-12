Delhi blast: Five arrested in Assam for 'inflammatory' posts

Guwahati, Nov 12 (IANS) At least five people were arrested in Assam for inflammatory posts on social media platforms regarding the November 10 blast in the national capital, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Wednesday.

They have been identified as Mattiur Rahman, Hassan Ali Mondal, Abdul Latif, Wajhul Kamal and Nur Amin Ahmed.

These persons were arrested from different corners of the state.

In a post on the social media X, CM Sarma said that in connection with the recent Delhi blast, Assam Police have arrested some individuals for spreading offensive and inflammatory content online.

"Assam Police will continue to act swiftly and firmly against anyone misusing social media to spread hatred or glorify terror,” he added.

On Tuesday, he said, "When the news of the Delhi bomb blast surfaced on social media, some people from a particular community started making jokes about it and adding "ha ha" emojis. These people are terrorist supporters, and our police are engaged in catching them at any cost."

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited LNJP Hospital in Delhi, where he met the Red Fort blast survivors, and said that those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice. Taking to the social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Went to LNJP Hospital and met those injured during the blast in Delhi. Praying for everyone’s quick recovery. Those behind the conspiracy will be brought to justice."

PM Modi arrived in the national capital on Wednesday afternoon after concluding his two-day visit to Bhutan. After landing, he went straight to LNJP Hospital, where he met and interacted with the injured, wishing them a speedy recovery. He was also briefed by doctors and senior officials about the condition of the patients and the ongoing treatment.

The Prime Minister, in his remarks at Changlimethang Ground in Thimphu on Tuesday, assured action against the conspirators behind the deadly car blast in Delhi. He stated that Indian agencies will get to the bottom of the conspiracy and assured that those behind the blast "will not be spared".

