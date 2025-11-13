Delhi blast: DNA confirms Dr Umar drove explosive-laden car

New Delhi, Nov 13 (IANS) In a major breakthrough in the Red Fort blast case, investigators have confirmed that Dr Umar Mohammad, a senior doctor at Al Falah University in Faridabad, was driving the i20 car that exploded near Red Fort on November 10, killing eight people and injuring at least 20 others.

According to Delhi Police sources, DNA test results conclusively established Umar’s identity. His DNA sample matched 100 per cent with that of his mother and brother, leaving no doubt about his presence in the vehicle at the time of the explosion. The DNA was extracted from bone fragments, teeth, and pieces of clothing recovered from inside the mangled remains of the i20.

The powerful explosion took place at around 6:52 p.m. on Monday, sending shockwaves across the capital and sparking immediate security alerts. The blast occurred close to one of India’s most iconic monuments, raising alarm over the breach in the high-security zone surrounding the Red Fort.

In the aftermath of the incident, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has officially taken over the probe from the Delhi Police’s Special Cell. NIA officials have cordoned off the area and are conducting forensic examinations of the debris, including explosive residues, vehicle components, and digital evidence.

Preliminary findings suggest that the car was rigged with high-grade improvised explosive devices (IEDs). Investigators are now tracing the origin of the explosives and attempting to map Umar’s movements in the days leading up to the blast.

Sources also revealed that Umar had left his Faridabad residence earlier that day, informing colleagues that he was attending a personal engagement in Delhi. Authorities are examining whether he acted alone or in coordination with a larger network.

The blast on November 10 came hours after the Jammu and Kashmir Police recovered nearly 3,000 kg of explosives from two residential buildings in Faridabad in Haryana.

