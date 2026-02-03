Delhi BJP welcomes SC’s decision not to stay Rekha Gupta govt’s anti-school fee hike law​

New Delhi, Feb 3 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court’s decision not to stay the Delhi School Education Act 2025 and said that this Act is a gift from the BJP’s Delhi government to parents against unreasonable fee hikes.​

Sachdeva recalled Monday’s court hearing, saying that after accepting the affidavit of the Delhi government, the Supreme Court rejected the arguments of the senior counsel representing private schools charging lakhs of rupees in fees every day.​

He said the apex court that the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, will come into force from the academic year 2026–27 and is capable of protecting the interests of parents. Therefore, there is no need for further hearing on the petition filed by private schools.​

Under the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill, 2025, all 1,700 private schools in the capital will be barred from increasing fees without prior government approval.​

The Delhi BJP President said that whether it was the Congress government or Arvind Kejriwal’s government, both colluded with private school managements and allowed them to loot parents almost every year, not only through school fees but also under the guise of admission charges and development charges.​

However, as soon as the BJP’s Rekha Gupta government was formed in Delhi in 2025, and private schools once again tried to increase fees, Delhi’s Education Minister Ashish Sood brought in the Act.​

Sachdeva said that the people of Delhi want to ask Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party: You kept talking about improving the education sector, yet allowed school fees to be increased every year. If you were truly serious, why did you never bring an Act like the Delhi Education Act 2025?​

The Delhi BJP President said that the Delhi School Education Act 2025 not only ensures a role for parents in determining school fees.​

This Act is not only capable of determining fees for the next three academic sessions, but beyond that as well, fees can be increased only with the approval of the parents’ committee.​

The Delhi BJP President has asked two direct questions to Delhi AAP convener Saurabh Bharadwaj: Is it not true that Khagesh Jha, who has challenged the Delhi School Education Act, regularly does podcasts with Bharadwaj?​

Bharadwaj, who accuses the BJP of supporting private school owners, should answer: If the Education Act 2025 is in the interest of private school owners, then why did they go to court against it?

​--IANS

rch/dan

​