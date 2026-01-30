Delhi BJP chief welcomes suspension of three DJB officials by Water Minister

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Friday welcomed Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh’s action of placing under suspension three senior Delhi Jal Board officials for laxity and unauthorised absence from offices during working hours.

The Water Minister conducted surprise inspections after receiving complaints that the public was not being able to meet the zonal bill officers of the Delhi Jal Board. On finding the officials absent during the check, the Minister recommended the suspension of three Zonal Revenue Officers for not being present in their offices.

Sachdeva said that the BJP government in Delhi is sensitive to public convenience and citizens’ rights, and by recommending the suspension of officials who do not come to office on time, the Minister has sent a strong message to the bureaucracy.

The Delhi BJP President, in this context, condemned the statement of Delhi AAP Convener Saurabh Bharadwaj and said that the service rules in force now are the same as those during the Arvind Kejriwal government.

He said Kejriwal and his ministers wanted the power of suspension in their own hands so that they could intimidate officials and get the corruption of their ministers covered up, whereas ministers of the present BJP government recommend the suspension of officials who neglect public convenience or are involved in corruption to the competent authority and ensure they are punished.

The Delhi BJP President said that whether it is Kejriwal or Saurabh Bharadwaj, they themselves were mired in the quagmire of corruption and in such a situation, expecting action against corrupt officials from them was meaningless.

They only wanted action against those officials who, by following the rules, became obstacles in the way of their arbitrariness, he said.

Sachdeva said that whether it is the case of assaulting and intimidating former Chief Secretary Anshu Prakash during Kejriwal’s tenure, or the rude removal of senior woman officer Shakuntala Gamlin, many such incidents clearly show why they should not have had the authority to suspend officers.

--IANS

rch/dan