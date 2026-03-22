Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva hails PM Modi’s record service to nation

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva stated on Sunday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a historic record by completing a tenure of 8,931 days as a Head of Administration dedicated to the service of the nation.

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The Delhi BJP chief said that having been elected four times as a Member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Gujarat and three times as a Member of Parliament (MP) in the Lok Sabha from Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi has established a unique benchmark of popularity.

Sachdeva noted that throughout this 8,931-day journey of public service — spanning from February 24, 2002 (when he was first elected as an MLA), to this day, March 22, 2026 — PM Modi has, through his exemplary vision, guided first the state of Gujarat and subsequently, since 2014, the entire nation onto a remarkable and unique path of development.

During this steadfast journey of development, PM Modi has not only transformed India into a self-reliant nation but also the stature and capability to provide global leadership.

Sachdeva reiterated that it would be no exaggeration to assert that PM Modi — by renaming 'Rajpath' to 'Kartavya Path,' the address of the Prime Minister's residence to 'Lok Kalyan Marg,' and the 'Raj Bhavans' to 'Lok Bhavans' — has inspired the people across the entire country to align themselves with the path of truth, service, and dedication.

In another development, the Delhi BJP chief hit out at Aam Aadmi Party’s Leader of Opposition Atishi for her attempt to give a political twist to Speaker Vijender Gupta’s decision to suspend her party’s four MLAs in the last sitting of the House.

After Atishi threatened on Sunday to boycott the Budget Session if the suspension is not revoked, Sachdeva said that the LoP is unable to digest the fact that, for the first time, the House is functioning smoothly, bills are being passed, questions of public importance and issues pertaining to Delhi are being raised.

“The AAP government only used the Assembly to give political speeches instead of understanding the issues of Delhi and forming policies to run the city in an efficient way,” he said.

--IANS

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