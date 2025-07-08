Delhi Assembly to host symposium on colonial era's Indian legislators on July 10

New Delhi, July 8 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday announced plans to host a symposium on July 10 to highlight the democratic spirit demonstrated by early Indian legislators.

The symposium on the theme ‘Pre-Independence Parliamentary Systems (1911–1946) in India and the Role of Indian Members in our Freedom Movement’ promises to revisit the evolution of parliamentary institutions in colonial India.

Speaker Gupta said the symposium aims to revisit the evolution of parliamentary institutions in colonial India and recognise the significant contributions of Indian members who leveraged legislative platforms to advance the cause of national independence.

The Speaker highlighted the relevance of this historical inquiry, emphasising that the ethical leadership and democratic spirit demonstrated by early Indian legislators continue to resonate in present-day parliamentary culture.

“Their commitment to constitutional methods, public service, and national unity remains a lasting inspiration,” he said.

The symposium will consist of two academic sessions led by distinguished faculty from Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The first session will include discussions on the role of nationalist leaders within the Imperial Legislative Council, the Public Safety Bill and legislative autonomy, and Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya in the Central Legislature.

The second session will feature presentations on the influence of the Central Legislative Assembly in shaping Delhi University, the making of the temporary colonial capital, and the broader contributions of Madan Mohan Malviya in the making of modern India.

Deputy Speaker of the Delhi Legislative Assembly Mohan Singh Bisht will also take part in the event.

The Speaker said, “By convening this symposium, the Delhi Legislative Assembly underscores its dedication to preserving the legacy of India's constitutional evolution and honouring the visionaries who laid the foundations of our parliamentary democracy.”

Earlier on Monday, Speaker Gupta met Union Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah and apprised him of initiatives currently being undertaken to modernise and strengthen the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

