Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta urges student parliamentarians to prioritise public service

Pune, Feb 21 (IANS) Delhi Legislative Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Saturday urged student parliamentarians to prioritise public service and uphold discipline, teamwork, and integrity in political life.

Read More

Delivering the inaugural address at the 15th Indian Student Parliament (Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad) in Pune, Gupta said that while victory in sports belongs to a team, in politics the true victory must belong to the people.

Speaking on the theme “From Stadium to Statesmanship: What Can Politics Learn from Sports?”, he said the playing field serves as an important training ground for leadership and public life.

He said that just as athletes dedicate themselves to bringing honour to the nation, public representatives must work with similar commitment and selflessness to uphold the country’s dignity.

Gupta noted that the values of discipline, teamwork, and sportsmanship can strengthen democratic institutions and enhance political functioning.

He said that in a democracy, the Constitution serves as the guiding framework, much like the rulebook in sports, ensuring fairness and accountability.

He also urged young leaders to treat political opponents as competitors rather than adversaries and emphasised the importance of respecting democratic outcomes.

“A captain is tested during difficult times; similarly, a leader’s true character is revealed during national challenges,” Gupta said.

Referring to India’s long-term development vision, he said the goal of building a developed nation by 2047 could be achieved with active participation of youth in governance and nation-building.

He said a strong political culture requires merit, transparency, and dedication, and called upon young leaders to contribute positively to public life.

Gupta also emphasised the role of technology and innovation in governance, stating that digital tools can help improve transparency and delivery of public services.

He encouraged students to view setbacks as learning opportunities and continue striving towards excellence.

He also appreciated the Bharatiya Chhatra Sansad initiative for providing a platform for young people to engage in democratic processes and develop leadership skills.

Gupta said that leaders must focus on serving the nation and its people to strengthen India’s position globally.

--IANS

rch/pgh