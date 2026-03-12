Delhi Assembly Speaker forms panel for 'Best Legislator Award'

New Delhi, March 12 (IANS) Aiming to promote legislative excellence, Speaker Vijender Gupta on Thursday constituted a selection committee to confer the prestigious 'Annual Award for Best Legislator of Delhi Assembly', an official said.

Vijender Gupta said the initiative aims to recognise Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs) who demonstrate outstanding commitment to public service and the parliamentary process.

The newly-formed committee comprises distinguished personalities from various sectors to ensure a fair and transparent selection process, the official said in a statement.

The committee is chaired by the Speaker and includes Rajendra Aggarwal (former MP, Lok Sabha), P.D.T. Acharya (former Secretary General, Lok Sabha), Reetesh Singh (Principal Secretary of Law, Justice and Legislative Affairs), a Senior and eminent Journalist, and Ranjeet Singh (Secretary, Delhi Legislative Assembly).

To ensure that the award represents true legislative merit, the committee has established rigorous evaluation parameters, said Gupta.

The MLAs will be judged on their attendance records, the quality of their contributions to House debates, the relevance of public issues raised, and their overall adherence to parliamentary decorum, he said.

This comprehensive framework ensures that the award honours those who effectively bridge the gap between citizen concerns and policy-making.

Gupta said that, "The Best Legislator Award is not merely a trophy; it is a testament to the sanctity of this House. By honouring exemplary performance, we are motivating our members to uphold the highest standards of parliamentary conduct and engage in meaningful deliberations.”

He said that the initiative aims to transform the Delhi Legislative Assembly into a 'Model Assembly' that sets a benchmark for democratic governance across the nation.

“By fostering a spirit of healthy competition, the initiative is expected to enhance the quality of legislative drafting, improve the efficiency of Question Hour, and ensure that the voices of the people of Delhi are represented with greater vigour and research-backed arguments,” said Gupta.

Ultimately, this initiative serves as a cornerstone for institutional building within the Delhi Legislature, he said.

By institutionalising excellence, the Assembly aims to increase accountability and transparency. As legislators strive to meet these high standards, the legislative process becomes more robust, ensuring that the laws enacted and the issues debated lead to tangible welfare of the national Capital, he said.

