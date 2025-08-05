Delhi Assembly Speaker discusses digital innovation with UK House team

New Delhi, Aug 5 (IANS) Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta on Tuesday interacted with a visiting British parliamentary delegation and shared information about the legislature’s strides in embracing digital innovation and sustainability.

“Our shared democratic values and historic ties continue to guide the evolving partnership between India and the United Kingdom,” Gupta said while meeting the delegation led by Deputy Speaker of the UK House of Commons Nusrat Ghani.

The meeting marked a meaningful step toward strengthening India-UK parliamentary ties, while highlighting the essential role of legislatures in advancing innovation, sustainability, and the preservation of democratic heritage.

The delegation included Sarah Davies, Clerk Assistant in the House of Commons; Abigail Samuels, Private Secretary to the Deputy Speaker; Natalia Leigh, Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs at the British High Commission in New Delhi; Alexandra Knowles, Deputy Head of Political and Bilateral Affairs at the British High Commission; Bhavna Vij, Senior Political and Economic Adviser; and Parul Kavia, Political Adviser.

During the interaction, Gupta emphasised the strategic transformation of India-UK relations into a contemporary, multi-dimensional partnership shaped by frameworks such as the Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and the India-UK Vision 2035.

“With our roadmap now expanded to cover trade, technology, education, defence, climate action, and innovation, we stand together as partners in global progress,” he remarked.

He further underscored the valuable contributions of the Indian diaspora and Indian businesses in enhancing bilateral economic engagement.

Education featured prominently in the discussions as Gupta noted that more than 170,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in UK universities.

He welcomed the initiative by UK universities to establish campuses in India, particularly the University of Southampton’s forthcoming campus in Gurugram, and praised the 2022 mutual recognition of academic qualifications as a pivotal development in academic mobility and cooperation.

Gupta also apprised the delegation of the Delhi Assembly’s pioneering reforms. He highlighted the complete transition to a paperless legislative process through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA) and the commissioning of a 500 kW rooftop solar power plant.

“We are proud to be India’s first Assembly to achieve net-zero carbon status, within just 100 days of the 8th Legislative Assembly,” he said.

Gupta informed the delegation about the ongoing restoration efforts of the Assembly’s historic premises, formerly the seat of the British Imperial Legislative Council, as a national heritage site.

He requested the delegation’s assistance in facilitating access to valuable archival materials held by the British Council, stating, “We request that these records be made available at the earliest to support our efforts to document and preserve this institution’s legacy for future generations.”

In her remarks, Ghani expressed deep appreciation for the hospitality extended by the Delhi Legislative Assembly and acknowledged both its historic legacy and its modern relevance.

Emphasising the Delhi Assembly’s role as a beacon of progressive institutional reform, she reiterated the importance of legislatures in tackling global challenges and called for enhanced people-to-people engagement and stronger inter-parliamentary cooperation.

The meeting concluded with a reaffirmation of shared democratic values and a commitment to deeper institutional collaboration.

--IANS

rch/dan