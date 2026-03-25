Delhi Assembly once again receives bomb threat, email sender claims disillusionment with DMK

New Delhi, March 25 (IANS) The Delhi Legislative Assembly on Wednesday once again received a bomb threat via email, triggering heightened security and an immediate response from law enforcement agencies. The threatening message claimed that as many as 16 RDX-based Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) had been planted inside the Assembly premises, with a plan to detonate them at 1:40 P.M.

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According to the Delhi Police, the sender identified himself as being from Coimbatore and alleged that he and his associates were supporters of a political party, DMK, but now felt betrayed. The email claimed that the individuals they once supported had subsequently been arrested, and that their attempts to bring attention to the matter were ignored by both the media and the courts.

The message further stated that, despite limited resources, the group had chosen to target the Delhi Legislative Assembly out of desperation. It also warned authorities to evacuate people from the premises, asserting that the intention was to cause damage to the property. The email reportedly included several controversial and inflammatory slogans, raising further concerns among officials.

This incident comes a day after a similar threat was received on Tuesday, when the Assembly and Speaker Vijender Gupta were targeted through separate emails. One of the emails warned that the Assembly would be blown up, while another extended the threat to a nearby Delhi Metro station.

Officials said that the email sent to the Speaker’s official account was received at 7:49 A.M., while another message was sent to the Assembly’s official email ID at 7:28 A.M.

The contents of Tuesday's email reportedly mentioned several high-profile figures, including Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

Following the threats, the Delhi Police launched a thorough investigation to trace the origin of the emails and assess their credibility. Security has been significantly tightened in and around the Assembly premises, as well as in nearby areas, as a precautionary measure.

Authorities have not ruled out any possibility and are treating the threats with utmost seriousness. Bomb disposal squads and other emergency services were placed on alert, and search operations were conducted to ensure the safety of the premises.

This is not the first such incident. Earlier, on February 23, Speaker Vijender Gupta had received a similar email threat from purported 'Khalistan' supporters, warning of a possible bomb blast targeting him and the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat. In that instance, the Speaker’s office promptly alerted the Delhi Police Commissioner, and necessary security arrangements were put in place.

The earlier email was allegedly sent by a group calling itself the 'Khalistan National Army' and had surfaced amid a controversy involving remarks attributed to Leader of Opposition Atishi in the Assembly, which were claimed to be disrespectful towards Sikh Gurus.

--IANS

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