Delhi Assembly: CM, BJP MLAs hail armed forces, PM Modi for Operation Sindoor (Lead)

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) On the opening day of Delhi Assembly's Monsoon Session, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday led legislators in hailing the armed forces and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for successful Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, even as Opposition AAP members questioned the logic behind the ceasefire in the cross-border action.

The discussion on the motion to thank the Prime Minister, Home Minister and the armed forces for Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev witnessed sharp exchanges between the treasury and Opposition benches, with AAP MLA Sanjeev Jha being marshalled out over an objectionable remark.

CM Gupta expressed gratitude to the Indian armed forces and the Prime Minister for the success of Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, and called upon the entire Assembly to join in a chant of ‘Har Har Mahadev’ on the sacred occasion of the last Monday of the holy month of Sawan.

She said these two were more than just military missions, as they embodied the honour and dignity of every Indian household.

The Chief Minister reflected on India’s military achievements, national security strategies, and pivotal decisions in recent history.

She described the success of these operations as a moment of national pride and paid tribute to the courage and dedication of the Indian armed forces.

The Chief Minister added that PM Modi, through his resolute and dynamic leadership, has safeguarded the dignity, honour, and self-respect of Indian women.

She strongly criticised the Opposition, accusing them of consistently neglecting national interest and deliberately working to tarnish the country’s image.

"Until PM Modi's government came to power, stones were thrown daily in the Kashmir Valley, there were constant massacres, and India was defamed every single day. But they (Congress) never took responsibility. They remained silent. And during the mass killing and exodus of Kashmiri Pandits, they didn’t take responsibility either,” she said, attacking the Congress-led UPA.

"Operation Sindoor was an answer to all those tears that flowed from the eyes of our sisters. Operation Sindoor was a response to the wails of those mothers who cried and screamed, clinging to the coffins of their sons. It was not just a military operation — it was the honour of every martyred soldier’s family, carried out because of Hon’ble Prime Minister Modi..." she said.

Ahead of the discussion, a statement congratulating the armed forces and the Central government for the two operations was read out by Speaker Vijender Gupta.

Power Minister Ashish Sood said the two operations represent the new normal in response to the terror attack.

Sood and many of the BJP legislators said that the success of the two operations had exposed those who doubted the Armed forces and intelligence agencies, hailing the Central government for supporting the armed forces and boosting the Defence budget.

He trained his guns on the Opposition for worrying more about the number of fighter jets lost by the IAF in the battle.

Quoting foreign defence experts for India’s “decisive victory” in the war and setting a “new benchmark in anti-terror action”, Sood hit out at the Opposition for criticising the government over the action that dismantled Pakistan-based terror hubs and left 11 out of 12 airbases in the neighbouring country damaged.

He said the operations were key from three aspects: Establishing India’s authority in modern warfare, displaying IAF’s superior power and showcasing the potential of Make in India weapons.

Tourism Minister Kapil Mishra alleged that "while our armed forces were killing terrorists, members of the Opposition were mourning the casualties in Pakistan".

AAP legislator Kuldeep Kumar questioned the logic behind the timing of the ceasefire. “When we were on the verge of reclaiming PoK, the Operation was called off. Who forced India to stop the Operation?”

Other AAP speakers questioned the logic behind the ceasefire and the decision not to take back Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

BJP MLA Tarvinder Singh Marwah hailed PM Modi’s leadership for the success of both operations. “Our armed forces struck by entering the enemy zone. No PM has ever dared to do this,” he said.

BJP legislators Abhey Kumar Verma and Anil Kumar Sharma also hailed the two operations and hit out at the Opposition parties for not praising the armed forces and showing a soft corner for Pakistan and terrorists.

