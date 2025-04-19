Delhi: Amit Shah, VK Saxena, and Rekha Gupta attend ILBS event on World Liver Day

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinai Saxena and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday attended the ILBS (Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences) event on the occasion of World Liver Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also urged citizens to take small steps on World Liver Day to combat obesity and build a healthier India.

Taking to social media, X, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote, "Commendable effort to mark #WorldLiverDay with a call for mindful eating and healthier living. Small steps like reducing oil intake can make a big difference. Together, let's build a fitter, healthier India by raising awareness about obesity. #StopObesity"

Speaking at the event, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, "... I made a huge change in my life since May 2020 till today. The required amount of sleep, water and diet, and routine exercise has given me a lot... Today, I stand before you free from any kind of allopathic medicine and insulin..."

"The youth of the nation have to live another 40-50 years and contribute to the country's progress. I request them to dedicate two hours of exercise for their body and six hours of sleep for their brain. This would be extremely useful. This is my own experience... I came here today to share this experience," Shah said.

Amit Shah shared his personal experience of adopting a healthier lifestyle, crediting regular exercise, proper sleep, and diet for his improved health, and urged the youth to prioritise physical activity and rest for a better future.

While Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said, "Today, on the occasion of Liver Day, we should make a resolution that our entire nation remains ready to offer health services and no one has to struggle to get health facilities... It is our responsibility to ensure that we have proper health infrastructure in India, especially in Delhi."

"Our National Capital, Delhi, is not just for the medical treatment of the people of Delhi. People from the entire nation and the world come here. It becomes our responsibility to strengthen our health infrastructure and upgrade our technology... PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat is not an insurance, but an assurance that people of Delhi will also get all the health facilities," Gupta said.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasised the need for robust health infrastructure in Delhi, highlighting the city's role in providing medical services not just to its residents but also to people from across the nation and world, and praised PM Modi's Ayushman Bharat initiative for ensuring healthcare access.

Speaking at the event, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena said, "The new government of Delhi, led by CM Rekha Gupta, has prioritised healthcare in its policies and agenda. She has emphasised strengthening our trust in care institutions. Delhi, being the capital of our country, should have been number one in healthcare delivery and innovation. But due to the policies of the previous government, Delhi lagged behind..."

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena highlighted the new Delhi government's focus on healthcare, while criticising previous policies for causing Delhi to lag behind in healthcare delivery.

"ILBS is the only institute that has made its mark across the country and abroad. ILBS has been recognised as a World Health Organization Collaborative Center for Liver Diseases for more than a decade... Our city, like other metros, is facing the challenges of changing lifestyles and often wrong food habits adopted by people... Liver diseases are increasing among people due to excessive consumption of processed foods and high sugar beverages. Fatty liver diseases are now growing as a silent epidemic not only in a metropolis like Delhi but also in other cities of India," Saxena further added.

He also pointed out the rising threat of liver diseases due to changing lifestyles and unhealthy food habits. (ANI)