Delhi air quality dips to poor with pockets of very poor; chill largely confined to early mornings

New Delhi, Feb 24 (IANS) Delhi's air pollution on Tuesday remained in the poor to very poor category, with the highest reading recorded in Anand Vihar at 331 AQI. The weather in Delhi-NCR has also been changing frequently since the beginning of February; however, the heat has now begun shifting gears even before Holi. The chill is largely confined to early mornings and late nights, while sharp afternoon sunshine is making its presence felt across the national capital and surrounding areas.

According to the CPCB, the AQI levels recorded were: Anand Vihar (331), Ashok Vihar (252), Bawana (248), Chandni Chowk (218), DTU (221), Dwarka-Sector-8 (286), IGI Airport (T3) (260), IIT Delhi (158), ITO (269), Jahangirpuri (274), Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (202), Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium (195), Mundka (290), Narela (232), Nehru Nagar (266), Patparganj (226), Pusa (202), R K Puram (236), Rohini (271), Vivek Vihar (262), and Wazirpur (310).

On Monday, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to consider a proposal to shift coal-based industries out of the Delhi-NCR region, while agreeing to examine a suggestion to bar coal-based thermal power plants within a 300-km radius of the national capital as measures to ensure clean air.

A three-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India Surya Kant sought replies from the Union Ministries of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC), Power, and Petroleum on the issue of shifting coal-based industries outside Delhi-NCR. The recommendation was proposed by the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM).

Meanwhile, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), light fog and mist continue to be observed during the morning hours. However, no major alert or warning has been issued for the day.

As per the latest bulletin, skies will remain mainly clear across most parts of the city on Tuesday (February 24). Light fog or mist may appear in the morning, but conditions are expected to turn pleasant as the day progresses. Areas including New Delhi, North Delhi, North West Delhi, West Delhi, and South Delhi are likely to witness clear weather.

The intense cold spell in the national capital has officially ended. The minimum temperature is likely to range between 12 and 14 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may rise to between 29 and 31 degrees Celsius. This comes after Delhi remained warmer than usual on Monday, with no rainfall reported across key weather stations, according to the IMD.

