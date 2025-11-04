Delhi: 40 Sri Lankan civil servants pick up tips on urban transformation at NDMC

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) A 40-member delegation of Sri Lankan civil servants visited the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Tuesday for a knowledge-sharing interaction on the theme "Clean City – Better Future".

The visit was a part of the ongoing 13th Capacity Building Programme on urban transformation for Sri Lankan Civil Servants, being held in New Delhi from October 27 to November 7.

The programme was organised by NDMC in association with National Centre for Good Governance.

During the session, NDMC Chairperson Keshav Chandra delivered a presentation highlighting the civic agency's integrated approach to sustainable urban development and modern civic governance.

He showcased key initiatives that have made New Delhi one of the cleanest, greenest, and most citizen-friendly capital cities in the country.

Senior NDMC officials, including the Financial Advisor-cum-Secretary, Officer on Special Duty (Personal/Education), Chief Engineers (Civil and Electrical), Chief Architect, Medical Officer of Health, and Director (Horticulture) and Director (Training) were present during the interaction and shared insights on sector-specific initiatives and innovations.

A presentation on cleanliness initiatives shed light on mechanised sanitation, night sweeping operations, scientific solid waste management, segregation at source, and the RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) model.

The Medical Officer briefed the delegation on the development of Anupam Colonies based on community-driven best practices, extensive horticulture and green-cover expansion efforts, installation of mist sprayers on electric poles to combat air pollution, and scientific disposal of e-waste.

Emphasising NDMC's commitment to smart governance, G.S. Aggarwal, Incharge of Integrated Command and Control Centre, highlighted through video presentation that how the Council has transformed public service delivery through robust e-governance and m-governance systems.

With more than 49 services available online and the NDMC, 311 mobile app enabling seamless citizen engagement, the Council has created a transparent, accountable, and efficient digital ecosystem for residents and stakeholders, Aggarwal said.

The Sri Lankan delegation expressed appreciation for NDMC's exemplary urban management model and explored avenues for adopting similar practices in urban development strategies.

The exchange reinforced NDMC's commitment to knowledge partnerships and international collaboration in driving forward the global agenda for clean, green, and sustainable cities.

