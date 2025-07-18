Delhi: 11 arrested in Rs 30 lakh robbery case

New Delhi, July 18 (IANS) In a breakthrough, the Special Staff of South-West District Police in Delhi has arrested all 11 accused involved in the Rs 30 lakh farm house dacoity case reported at Vasant Kunj South police station last month.

A key accused, Dinesh Verma alias Billu, was injured in an early morning exchange of fire with police near Dwarka Expressway in Bijwasan. The incident occurred around 1:45 a.m. on July 18, when police, acting on a tip-off, laid a trap to apprehend Verma.

Upon being challenged, the accused opened fire, with one bullet hitting the bulletproof jacket of a police officer. Police retaliated, injuring Verma in the leg.

He was rushed to Indira Gandhi Hospital for treatment, and a separate case has been registered against him at Police Station Kapashera. Verma, a 40-year-old resident of Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, is a notorious criminal wanted in multiple states for robbery, murder, and attempted murder.

He is also named in an attempt to murder case in Bihar. During interrogation, he confessed to masterminding the farmhouse robbery and supplying weapons to his associates. The daring dacoity took place on June 24, when armed robbers looted Rs 30 lakh from a businessman’s farmhouse in Ghitorni, South Delhi.

A case was registered under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (FIR No. 271/25) at Vasant Kunj South police station.

Among those arrested is Adesh Kumar, the businessman’s former driver, who used insider information to orchestrate the crime.

Others include drivers and aides from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh.

The police recovered an automatic pistol, a stolen Apache bike, Rs 7 lakh in cash, a Scorpio and Hyundai Aura car used in the crime, mobile phones, and both fired and live cartridges.

Police officials lauded the bravery and coordination of the team in resolving the case and apprehending all the accused.

Further investigation is underway.

--IANS

