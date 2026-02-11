Dehradun firing: Gas agency operator killed in broad daylight, IG assures strict action

Dehradun, Feb 11 (IANS) Unidentified assailants shot dead a 40-year-old businessman in broad daylight at the busy Tibetan Market area of Dehradun on Wednesday, triggering panic among shopkeepers and passersby

The deceased has been identified as Arjun Sharma, the operator of Amardeep Gas Agency located on GMS Road. According to officials, Sharma was attacked by armed assailants who opened fire at him before fleeing the spot.

He was immediately rushed to Doon Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Confirming the incident, IG Garhwal Range, Rajeev Swaroop said, “An incident has taken place in which a person named Arjun Sharma had come here when some attackers opened fire at him. He was then admitted to Doon Hospital, where doctors declared him dead. The SSP Dehradun has visited the spot.”

Police teams have cordoned off the area and launched a manhunt to trace the accused. Forensic teams have collected evidence from the crime scene, and CCTV footage from nearby establishments is being examined to identify the attackers.

Vijay, who had reportedly been working with Sharma for several years, alleged that the deceased had a property-related transaction worth around Rs 40–42 crore with a person named Vijay Uniyal. He claimed that Sharma had received threats earlier in connection with the property dispute.

Police said they are verifying all angles, including the alleged property dispute. The matter is linked to the Vasant Vihar Police Station area.

Assuring strict action, IG Swaroop said, “We will review all these incidents very thoroughly and seriously. Wherever there is any negligence, and if it is found that any personnel have been careless in their duties, strict action will be taken against them. We will further strengthen effective policing measures in the coming days, building on the systems already in place, to ensure that such crimes are prevented and controlled effectively.”

He added that while 2025 had largely remained incident-free, there had been a slight increase in such incidents over the past 15–20 days.

“We are analysing all aspects of this matter. We have reviewed the situation thoroughly and will fix accountability and responsibility, clearly determining who is responsible for what. If any incident occurs within a particular jurisdiction, the accountability of the concerned Station House Officer and the area officer will also be fixed accordingly,” the IG said.

Further investigation into the case is underway.

