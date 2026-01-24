Defence MoS Sanjay Seth awards school band competition finale winners

New Delhi, Jan 24 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for Defence, Sanjay Seth, on Saturday, gave away prizes to winners of the Grand Finale of the National School Band Competition, organised as part of the 77th Republic Day Celebrations, an official said.

He described the youth of the country as the main drivers of the nation in its journey to becoming 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

As the event coincided with the National Girl Child Day, which is observed on January 24 every year, MoS Seth hailed the role of women personnel during Operation Sindoor, and said that the 'Nari Shakti' (women) of the country is realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.

"At the award ceremony, a school from Maharashtra won the first prize in the Brass Band Boys category. The team from Sanjivini Sainik School and Junior College at Kopargaon in Ahilyanagar district, won a cash prize of Rs 51,000," a statement said.

"The Providence Girls Higher Secondary School at Kerala's Kozhikode won the first price in the Brass Band Girls category and pocketed a cash prize of Rs 51,000," the statement added.

Jharkhand's Kairali School at Sec-2, HEC Township in Ranchi, stood first in Pipe Band Boys category. The Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya at Kanke in Ranchi, won the Pipe Band Girls category. Both the schools won Rs 51,000 each.

Union Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh appreciated the collaboration between the Ministry of Defence and the Ministry of Education in institutionalising the competition as part of the Republic Day Celebrations at the National Bal Bhavan in Delhi.

He lauded the students for their dedication, precision and musical excellence, noting that such initiatives instil a deep sense of patriotism and national service among young learners.

Ministry of Education's School Education and Literacy Department Secretary, Sanjay Kumar, emphasised the significance of co-curricular platforms such as the National School Band Competition in nurturing leadership, discipline, teamwork and holistic development among students.

Four winner band groups from each state in each category participated in the Zonal level competition.

Building on the success from last year's competition, the enthusiasm and level of participation scaled up significantly this year.

As many as 763 school band teams participated at the state level, of which 94 school band teams were shortlisted for the Zonal level.

In the Zonal level competition, 80 school band teams from 30 states/Union Territories comprising 2,217 children participated.

--IANS

rch/khz