Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet US Intelligence chief Tulsi Gabbard today

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will meet US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard in Delhi today.

The Defence Minister and the American National Intelligence Chief in the South Block and discuss the issues of mutual interest for the two sides, defence ministry officials said.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval had held a meeting with Tulsi Gabbard in New Delhi on Sunday. According to sources, Tulsi Gabbard met NSA Doval in New Delhi on Sunday evening, and they had a detailed discussion on several facets of the India-US relationship.

Tulsi Gabbard is visiting India as a part of her multi-nation visit. The Asia leg of Gabbard's trip will culminate in an address on March 18 at the Raisina Dialogue, a multinational gathering of security officials in Delhi, to which Prime Minister Narendra Modi invited her.

There, Gabbard will hold bilateral meetings with Indian officials and officials from other countries, The New York Times reported, citing a Trump administration official.

Her visit to India follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the US in February. During his visit, PM Modi met with Tulsi Gabbard and called her a "strong votary" of the India-US friendship.

Gabbard also called it an "honour" to welcome PM Modi and said she looks forward to continuing to strengthen the US-India friendship. This was PM Modi's first visit to the United States after Donald Trump assumed office for a second term.

As per the official website of Raisina Dialogue, Gabbard will participate in a keynote conversation with Samir Saran, President, ORF. The 10th edition of the Raisina Dialogue, being co-hosted by the Ministry of External Affairs in partnership with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), will commence today.

PM Modi will inaugurate the Raisina Dialogue today, where the chief guest, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon, will deliver the keynote address.

The Raisina Dialogue, set to be held in New Delhi from March 17-19, is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community.

Nearly 3,700 attendees and over 800 speakers and delegates from around 130 countries worldwide will attend the Raisina Dialogue, according to the ORF statement. (ANI)