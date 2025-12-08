‘Deeply shaken by tragic loss of lives’: Absconding Goa nightclub owner's first statement

New Delhi: A day after the tragic fire at Goa’s Birch by Romeo Lane nightclub in North Goa, one of the absconding club’s owners, Saurabh Luthra, issued his first public statement on Monday, saying he was “deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives”.

The massive fire, which claimed 25 lives, has prompted the government to intensify its crackdown on the nightclub chain, tightening scrutiny around its operations. Goa Police have issued a lookout notice against the absconding owners following allegations that the establishment was granted a licence without the required documentation.

One of the owners, Saurabh Luthra, in a statement on Instagram, expressed grief and said the management is “deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives”, as he condoled the deaths.

"The management expresses profound grief and is deeply shaken by the tragic loss of lives resulting from the unfortunate incident at Birch. In this hour of irreparable sorrow and overwhelming distress, the management stands in unwavering solidarity with the families of the deceased as well as those injured, and conveys its heartfelt condolences with utmost sincerity," he posted on Instagram.

Luthra further added that the establishment would provide “every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity.”

"The management further affirms that it shall extend every possible form of assistance, support and cooperation to the bereaved and affected individuals, as they navigate through this period of immense anguish and adversity," he wrote in the Insta story.

Earlier in the day, the Goa Police issued a lookout notice against absconding nightclub owners, Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra of 'Birch by Romeo Lane'. According to officials, both the accused reportedly left Goa shortly after the incident and are suspected of attempting to leave the country. As a precautionary measure, all airports and police stations have been alerted.

Goa Police stated that due to a strong suspicion that the duo may try to flee abroad, the lookout notice was necessary.

Meanwhile, four arrested individuals connected to the case were produced before the Bardez District Court late on Sunday night. The court remanded all four managers to six days of police custody.

They are currently lodged at the Anjuna Police Station lock-up and have been questioned for nearly eight hours regarding the fire incident and the whereabouts of the missing owners.

In a related development, the Goa Police, with assistance from the Delhi Police, detained a man identified as Bhola in connection with the absconding owners. Investigators are examining his links to the nightclub and to Saurabh and Gaurav Luthra. Delhi Police are coordinating closely with their Goa counterparts as part of the ongoing probe.

Additionally, the individual responsible for club operations has also been detained. A police team travelled from Goa to Delhi to take Bhola into custody, and he is now being transported back to Goa for further investigation.

