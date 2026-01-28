'Deeply saddened', Maha Governor expresses grief over Ajit Pawar's demise

Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Governor Aacharya Devvrat expressed grief over the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in Baramati.

He said, “Deeply saddened by the untimely demise of the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Shri Ajit Pawar ji in a plane crash near Baramati. I pay my respects to Shri Ajit Pawar Ji and convey my heartfelt condolences to all the members of the bereaved family. Om Shanti.”

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said, "I don't think he ever spoke ill of anyone. He made a lot of effort. He tried to maintain harmony even within his party... He had wisdom. Such a person is essential for politics. I didn't know him very closely, but I have seen his personality and his way of working, and he was a good person. He knew how to keep everyone together. The passing of such a person is a very tragic.”

Expressing grief, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said, "It is a saddening incident. He was a popular leader of Maharashtra. He held many important positions in Maharashtra politics with a proven record. My deepest sympathy goes to his family and loved ones.”

Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy said, "It is heartbreaking to hear about his death in a plane crash today. I pay my tribute to Ajit Pawar on behalf of the people of Telangana and my Ministry. He was a leader known for making firm decisions for the development of Maharashtra. It is a great loss for his family, for party politics, and for Maharashtra.”

Union Minister Ramdas Athawale said Ajit Pawar was a great leader of Maharashtra. "He had joined Mahayuti for the development of the state. He did remarkable work for Maharashtra and achieved great success in the Maharashtra local body elections. His sudden death in a plane crash is a great loss for Maharashtra,” he said.

Congress MP Praniti Shinde said, "The news is just not sinking in. He was a stickler for time. His hectic lifestyle has cost him his life today. He always went out of his way to help his party workers and others. It is just a very sad day for Maharashtra."

