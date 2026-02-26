Decomposed body of medical student recovered from hostel room in Bengal

Kolkata, Feb 26 (IANS) The decomposed body of a medical student was recovered from a hostel room at Kalyani Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital and Medical College in West Bengal's Nadia district on Thursday.

According to police, the deceased student has been identified as Pulak Haldar, a final-year student of Kalyani Jawaharlal Nehru Memorial Hospital and Medical College. He was a resident of Mograhat in South 24 Parganas district.

Sources said that Pulak was last seen on February 20 when he went to the hostel canteen for a meal. Since then, he did not leave the hostel premises and was not seen by fellow students or hostel authorities.

On Thursday, a foul smell was noticed emanating from his hostel room. When there was no response from inside, the door was broken open and his decomposed body was discovered.

Police were immediately informed, and officers from Kalyani police station reached the spot, recovered the body, and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Police officials said the exact cause of death remains unclear, and it is yet to be determined whether the death was due to suicide, homicide, or other circumstances. The student’s family has been informed about the incident.

Sources claimed that Pulak had allegedly faced bullying from other students during protests related to the RG Kar rape and murder incident. It was also alleged that he had academic difficulties, though these claims are yet to be officially confirmed.

Several questions have been raised following the student’s death, and police have initiated an investigation to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident.

A large police contingent has been deployed on the hospital premises as a precautionary measure to maintain law and order.

Additional Medical Superintendent of the hospital, Somjyoti Banerjee, said, "I came to know that the student was not opening the door. Later, the police were informed. They came and the decomposed body was recovered after breaking open the door. The cause of death will be known after the autopsy."

It was learnt from other hostel residents that Pulak lived alone in the room.

The final semester examinations at the institution are scheduled to begin on March 5, and investigators are examining all possible angles, including academic pressure and personal circumstances, as part of the probe.

--IANS

sch/pgh