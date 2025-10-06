Decision on caste census deadline extension to be made by CM: K'taka Home Minister

Bengaluru, Oct 6 (IANS) Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara said on Monday that the decision on extending the deadline for the Socio-Economic and Academic Survey, commonly known as the caste census, will be made by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

He made the statement while responding to a question on the caste census in Bengaluru.

“Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has gone to the Koppal district. Once he returns, he will consult officers. After gathering information from all districts, the progress achieved in each district will be considered. In some districts, 70 per cent of the survey has been completed, in others 50 per cent, and in some districts 80 per cent of the targets have been achieved. These districts are all set to complete the census,” he said.

“Almost 80 per cent of the survey is complete, and for the remaining 20-25 per cent, if an extension of four to five days is given, it can be completed,” Parameshwara added.

“Across the state, about 25 per cent of the survey is yet to be completed. There is indeed confusion in some places, including technical issues and challenges faced by enumerators. We have to complete the census, and the government has set the deadline as October 7 (Tuesday),” he stated.

Addressing concerns raised by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and Union Minister V. Somanna over certain questions in the caste census, he said, “Everyone, including Dy CM D.K. Shivakumar and Union Minister V. Somanna, has their own opinions. We feel that some aspects of the survey are not entirely correct. Whenever a state-level survey is conducted, minor confusions are inevitable; it cannot be foolproof.”

He appealed for cooperation, stating, “If everyone cooperates, the survey will be completed. All should cooperate.”

Responding to the BJP’s criticism that the latest report might face the same fate as the Kantharaju Commission report, which was discarded, Parameshwara said, “That is their opinion, and they may make such claims. But as a government, we will do what is required.”

When asked whether the Congress-led government is using the caste census to divide the Veerashaiva-Lingayat community, Parameshwara maintained that it was again the opposition’s opinion. “We, as a responsible government, are doing what is required. The government has made decisions after studying the pros and cons and also considering the previous caste census survey,” he said.

The Karnataka Congress-led government is most likely to extend the October 7 deadline set for the completion of the controversial Socio-Economic and Academic Survey. A short deadline of 15 days, technical issues, slow pace, and confusion have resulted in the survey remaining incomplete.

Sources say that the government is likely to announce the extension of the deadline by the end of the day or on Tuesday. Sources further state that the government is likely to extend the deadline by at least 10 days.

The caste census began on September 22 and is being conducted by the State Commission for Backward Classes (KSCBC). It aims to collect data from about 7 crore people across 2 crore households using a 60-question questionnaire. The government has claimed that the survey will help in framing policies, reaching out to marginalized communities, and bringing them into the mainstream.

