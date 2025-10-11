Deadlock between NC & Cong over Rajya Sabha seat-sharing arrangement in J&K

Srinagar: After the National Conference (NC) announced its candidates for the three Rajya Sabha seats and offered Congress the 'risky' fourth seat, a deadlock has hit the offer as sources suggest the Congress would rather have liked a 'safer' seat for it to contest.

As per the electoral college vote division, the BJP with 28 votes has a clear edge over the NC alliance on the fourth Rajya Sabha seat as the alliance has only 24 votes for this seat.

For the otherwise three safe seats, the NC on Friday announced its candidates, Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan, Sajad Kichloo and Sammi Oberoi.

Senior NC leader and party's General secretary, Ali Mohammad Sagar, and Advisor to Omar Abdullah, Nasir Aslam Wani on Friday told media, "Candidates have been decided for three Rajya Sabha seats. Chowdhary Mohammad Ramzan, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo and Shammi Oberoi."

"These three will be our candidates for the Rajya Sabha. The candidate for the fourth seat will be announced tomorrow or the day after," Nasir Aslam Wani said.

He also clarified the reports of the NC President Farooq Abdullah contesting the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

According to Wani, Farooq Abdullah intends to remain in Jammu and Kashmir for the time being.

"Farooq Sahib decided that he is needed more in Jammu and Kashmir. We, too, feel that his suggestions, guidance and experience can be better utilised here. He too wants to stay in Jammu and Kashmir now," he said on reports of Farooq Abdullah contesting the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls.

In the aftermath of the deadlock, sources suggest that the Congress might choose not to contest for the fourth seat at all.

The Election Commission announced the Rajya Sabha elections for Jammu and Kashmir on September 24 after a gap of more than four years since the Union Territory did not have a state Assembly after February 2021.

Voting for the four Rajya Sabha seats will be held on October 24.

Jammu and Kashmir has 90-member State Assembly, of which the NC has 42, BJP 29, Congress six, PDP three, CPI-M one, Peoples Conference one, Aam Aadmi Party one, All Parties Conference one and six Independents, five of whom later joined the NC.

The Congress with six MLAs is supporting the Omar Abdullah-led NC government from outside without joining it.

--IANS