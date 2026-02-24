Daylight murder in Greater Noida: Man shot dead outside home, family denies rivalry angle

Greater Noida, Feb 24 (IANS) A 28-year-old man was brutally killed in a daylight attack outside his home in Luksar village under the Ecotech-1 police station area of Greater Noida, sending shockwaves through the locality.

While police suspect old rivalry as the motive, the family of the victim, identified as Nitin, has denied any such dispute and demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Nitin had stepped out of his house on Tuesday morning after bathing, when four to five assailants suddenly opened fire at him in the residential lane, a relative said. As Nitin attempted to flee, one of the attackers allegedly chased him and stabbed him with a knife, the relative added.

Hearing gunshots and screams, residents rushed out of their homes and alerted the police. Nitin was immediately taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where doctors later declared him dead. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

Family members rejected claims that the killing was linked to an old rivalry, insisting that Nitin had no major disputes. They demanded swift justice and stringent punishment for the accused. “We want action like the bulldozer action seen during Yogi Ji’s rule,” a relative said, expressing anger over the incident. A formal complaint has been filed with the police.

Chilling CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced, showing armed men entering the lane and firing at close range while children were playing nearby, and residents watched in horror. The attack unfolded within seconds, turning a quiet neighbourhood into a scene of chaos.

Police officials said two suspects have been detained for questioning, while the main accused and other associates remain absconding. Senior officers, along with a forensic team, inspected the crime scene and collected evidence. CCTV footage from the area is being analysed to identify and trace the attackers.

The incident has heightened tension in Luksar village and adjoining areas. Additional police personnel have been deployed as a precaution to maintain law and order. Authorities said special teams have been formed to ensure the early arrest of all accused.

