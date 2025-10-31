Danish delegation calls on Haryana CM, evinces interest in dairy, agriculture

Chandigarh, Oct 31 (IANS) A 35-member delegation from the Danish Farmers Abroad Association of Denmark on Friday met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and discussed potential cooperation in animal husbandry, agriculture, dairy development and related sectors.

The delegation included representatives from 20 different companies. Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana was also present on the occasion.

At the meeting, the delegation expressed a strong interest in investing in Haryana.

Welcoming the delegation, CM Saini said that the Haryana government is already collaborating with Denmark on several projects focused on technological advancement and enhancing productivity in the state’s agriculture and animal husbandry sectors. He informed that a delegation of progressive farmers from Haryana, led by Agriculture Minister Shyam Singh Rana, had earlier visited several African countries to study their technologies, agricultural systems, and best practices.

He said that investors from Denmark and African nations could collaborate with Haryana’s farmers to promote growth in animal husbandry, agriculture, and dairy development. The Chief Minister said that the state government provides a conducive environment for investors, ensuring ease of doing business through transparent policies and an industry-friendly approach. This has made Haryana a preferred destination for investment.

He further stated that Haryana is encouraging business-to-business partnerships with Denmark and African countries to promote the exchange of innovative technologies, expertise, and resources, thereby giving new direction to the state’s industrial and agricultural growth. He reiterated that the Haryana government is adopting a ‘Go Global’ approach and actively encouraging foreign investors to explore opportunities in the state.

Inviting the delegation to take advantage of Haryana’s investment-friendly ecosystem, the Chief Minister assured them of the government’s full support and cooperation. At the meeting, the delegation informed the Chief Minister that it had visited various sites across Haryana to study local agricultural and animal husbandry practices.

--IANS

vg/uk