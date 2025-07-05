Dalai Lama attends 'Long Life Prayer' organised by Tibetan adminstration ahead of 90th birthday

New Delhi, July 5 (IANS) A day before his 90th birthday, exiled Tibetan spiritual leader His Holiness the Dalai Lama attended a 'Long Life Prayer' ceremony at the Main Buddhist Tibetan Temple in Dharamshala on Saturday.

The solemn event was organised by the Kashag (Cabinet) of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) on behalf of all Tibetan people, marking both a celebration of his life and a reaffirmation of the enduring spiritual institution he represents.

Earlier in the day, the Dalai Lama shared the announcement of the ceremony through his official Facebook page: "His Holiness the Dalai Lama will attend a Long Life Prayer offered for him by the Kashag of the Central Tibetan Administration on behalf of all the Tibetan people at the Main Tibetan Temple in Dharamsala, HP, India on July 5, 2025."

As the revered Buddhist spiritual leader approaches a landmark birthday on July 6, his presence in Dharamshala has drawn attention not only to the occasion but for a significant declaration made earlier this week.

In a widely shared 5.57-minute video, the Dalai Lama affirmed the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution, putting to rest lingering questions about its future following his eventual passing.

"I am affirming that the institution of the Dalai Lama will continue, and I hereby reiterate that the Gaden Phodrang Trust has the sole authority to recognise the future reincarnation. No one else has any such authority to interfere in this matter," the Dalai Lama said.

The Gaden Phodrang Trust, founded in 2015 by the Office of His Holiness, is a non-profit body tasked with overseeing spiritual, cultural, and humanitarian matters related to the Dalai Lama and his lineage. According to the spiritual leader, it is this Trust alone that holds the legitimacy to recognise his successor — a pointed rebuttal to growing claims from Beijing.

Meanwhile on Friday, reacting to the recent statement made by Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, India stated that it does not take "any position" or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion.

"We have seen reports relating to the statement made by His Holiness the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion. Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so," said Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal in response to media queries on the issue.

